ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Preserve Your Memories With 38% Off Nixplay Digital Picture Frames

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wished you could share some of your most treasured experiences with family and friends without sending a slew of photographs via text or email? That and more may be accomplished with this digital frame from Nixplay. Nixplay digital frames are currently $130, 38% off the original price on...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Frames#Google Play#Google Photos#Fujifilm#Cnet
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password for Any Network You've Ever Connected To

Are you looking for the Wi-Fi password for a network you've logged in to in the past? Whether it's a school, work or coffee shop network, the password should be stored on your laptop. But if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
hunker.com

Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share...
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

Mattress Jack bed elevator makes tucking in your sheets and making your bed super easy

Making your bed can be a challenge, but the Mattress Jack bed elevator changes that. No matter your abilities, lifting a mattress to get your sheets in the right position isn’t always easy. This patent-protected inflatable lifting solution makes bed-making safer, easier, and even fun. Commercialized by physicians, this product raises the heaviest of mattresses 10 inches so you can effortlessly change your sheets. Providing an ergonomic mobility and daily living aid for older adults or people with disabilities, it’s an ideal bed-making solution. And it helps eliminate the risk of back or joint injury. The Mattress Jack consists of an inflatable ring, an air pump, and a controller. Choose from queen or king size options and basic or premium models, which differ only because the premium model has a tuck ring that grips shorter sheets.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy