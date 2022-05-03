South Bend police investigating April 29 burglary

Police in St Joseph are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death of an 8-year-old child. Police were sent to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph about 1 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy will be conducted at Western Michigan University Striker Hospital. The St. Joseph Department of...
A sad update to a tragic story. The family reports and police have confirmed 5 year-old Kyler Jackson died early Wednesday morning. He was shot at a home on Woodbine Way this past weekend. Police say the department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating what happened leading up to a 9...
GARY, Ind. - Two brothers from Robbins fled Indiana police Monday morning when officers attempted to pull over their mother’s vehicle in Gary, authorities said. Around 11 a.m., officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department say they witnessed an occupant in a gray Ford Fusion throw a bottle out of the vehicle near 25th and Grant streets in Gary.
A bicyclist was arrested for not stopping when police tried to pull him over. It happened early Sunday morning when an officer was driving on Marion Street in Elkhart, where he says he saw a bicyclist riding without headlights. The officer attempted to pull over the rider, 36-year-old Sean Sparks.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a northwest gas station early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4 a. m. at the Shell station in the 3100 block of West Coliseum Boulevard near Goshen Road. Police could not provide much information, but they did confirm […]
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a situation in the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka after a person reportedly jumped off a bridge into the water. Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person jumping into the river near the Capital Avenue bridge.
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
The 18-year-old facing charges for the murder of his father was waiting for his mother to join the family from California at the time of the alleged crime. Htet Walar Tun is facing an open murder charge in the shooting death of his father, 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun.
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Florida man was pulled over Friday while transporting a box truck to Indianapolis that was heavily loaded with thousands of pounds of unrefrigerated food and untaxed alcoholic beverages, authorities said. It happened Friday when a motorist notified authorities of a Penske box truck traveling north...
INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
KOKOMO, Ind — A 14-year-old is under arrest in Kokomo and facing a potential murder charge after his 17-year-old brother died from gunshot wounds in an Indianapolis hospital Saturday. Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, off Lafountain Street on Kokomo's south...
GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
