South Bend, IN

South Bend police investigating April 29 burglary

By Maura Johnson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in...

95.3 MNC

Bicyclist arrested for not stopping for police

A bicyclist was arrested for not stopping when police tried to pull him over. It happened early Sunday morning when an officer was driving on Marion Street in Elkhart, where he says he saw a bicyclist riding without headlights. The officer attempted to pull over the rider, 36-year-old Sean Sparks.
ELKHART, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
WANE 15

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at gas station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a northwest gas station early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4 a. m. at the Shell station in the 3100 block of West Coliseum Boulevard near Goshen Road. Police could not provide much information, but they did confirm […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Police search St. Joseph River for person who reportedly jumped

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a situation in the St. Joseph River in Mishawaka after a person reportedly jumped off a bridge into the water. Earlier Saturday evening, police told WNDU that they received a report regarding a person jumping into the river near the Capital Avenue bridge.
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Burglary#Michiana
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot following funeral services on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a funeral home following the conclusion of services. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home parking lot located on E. 38th Street near Emerson Avenue. Police said officers were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS 11

Indiana teen arrested for brother's shooting death

KOKOMO, Ind — A 14-year-old is under arrest in Kokomo and facing a potential murder charge after his 17-year-old brother died from gunshot wounds in an Indianapolis hospital Saturday. Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle, off Lafountain Street on Kokomo's south...
KOKOMO, IN
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN

