Save Up to $25 Off Select Nintendo Switch Games at Best Buy

Best Buy has surprised PS4 and PS5 users with a free gift, but to obtain this free gift you will need to splash some cash first. Unfortunately, the free gift is not a free PS4 game or a free PS5 game or a subscription to PS Plus or PS Now. It's not even a free PSN gift card. Rather, all that purchase select PlayStation Store gift cards on PSN will get free Gran Turismo 7 credits. Of course, unless you own the new PlayStation racing game, this free gift isn't very useful. If you do own and play the game, you'll need all the credits you can get with how expensive the in-game purchases are.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 DAYS AGO