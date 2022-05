The Augustana baseball team defeated the Sioux Falls Cougars on Monday 12-2 in seven innings. The win gave Augustana the sweep over the opponent just a few blocks from the AU campus. The Vikings are now 39-7-1 overall and 29-4 in NSIC play. Sioux Falls drops to 24-24 overall and 16-17 in the conference.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO