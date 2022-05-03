10 Kentucky Derby celebrations in the Tampa Bay area

John Velazquez and Medina Spirit cross the finish line to win the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on May 1, 2021. We found 10 ways to celebrate this year's Kentucky Derby in the Tampa Bay area. [ JEFF ROBERSON | Associated Press (2021) ]

The Kentucky Derby is known by many as “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” Here are 10 ways to celebrate the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby in the Tampa Bay area.

Kentucky Derby Day: Tampa Bay Downs offers a special 12-race card followed by the simulcast of the Kentucky Derby. Mint juleps will be sold in the official souvenir Derby glass. $10-$350. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Tampa Bay Downs, 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa. 813-855-4401.

Kentucky Derby: You’re off to the races at Mac’s party with Wii horse racing, contests for floppiest hat, best-dressed jockey and best Derby attire, and mint julep specials. No cover (food/drink additional). 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday. MacDinton’s Irish Pub, 405 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-251-8999.

Kentucky Derby Pub Crawl: Crawl around the waterfront district in your best Derby hats with a live race party at the end. Includes signature drink samples at each stop, a raffle, door prizes, a Derby hat contest and a mint julep during race viewing. $20-$30. 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Gill Dawg Tiki Bar and Grill, 5419 Treadway Drive, Port Richey. 727-842-1070.

Kentucky Derby Formal: Put on your fanciest Churchill Downs-ready hat and join friends for mint juleps, live music and oysters. Free. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-873-6664.

Kentucky Derby May Day Party: Enjoy an elegant, dapper day party. $10-$15. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Mamajuana Cafe, 9202 Anderson Road, Tampa. 813-402-2281.

Run for the Roses: Kentucky Derby Party: Wear your best Derby attire to be entered in a contest, and come prepared for Kentucky-style fun. Includes an appetizer ticket and a drink ticket from a preset menu. $30-$40. 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Miller’s Ale House, 3860 W Columbus Drive, Tampa. 813-330-2175.

Derby Day Soiree: Dress in fashionable attire and walk the grass carpet for a photo with a celebrity horse. VIP includes mint juleps, a Derby-inspired menu, hat contest and big-screen race viewing. Benefits the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. $25-$35, $55-$75 VIP. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Bar HWRD, 302 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-906-7885.

Tampa Derby Day: Bow Ties, Hats and Bourbon: Enjoy premium food and drink, live music, dancing, raffles, silent auctions, a cigar lounge, vendors and real-time viewing of the race. Derby hats requested for women and bow ties for men. 21 and older. Benefits the Tampa Alumni Guide Right Foundation. $42.50-$5,000. 4-10 p.m. Saturday. TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N 50th St, Tampa. 813-367-0040.

Hats and Horses: Gather your fancy hats, sundresses and stylish suits and join The Rotary Clubs of Wesley Chapel and Dade City for this party that includes Southern cuisine, open bar, race viewing, live music, casino games, best hat and best-dressed contests and auctions. Benefits Metropolitan Ministries at Restored Hope and the Rotary Clubs. $75-$100. 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Waller Ranch, 17307 Powerline Road, Dade City. 352-427-0332.

Derby Party: Guests can customize their own boutonniere and hats while sipping on Derby-inspired cocktails like the Kentucky Vacation or the Run for the Roses Frozen Rosé Julep. No cover. 2-5 p.m. Saturday. American Social, 601 S Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa. 813-605-3333.