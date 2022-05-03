Getting to Know: Seckinger head football coach Aaron Hill
By Mike Faulkner Staff Correspondent
gwinnettprepsports.com
2 days ago
Aaron Hill has started his new job as the first head football coach at Seckinger, Gwinnett’s newest high school opening to students in August. The Florida native was offensive coordinator and strength coach at Loganville last season after previously spending two seasons as offensive line coach and strength coach at Grayson,...
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
The Atlanta Falcons appeared committed to Matt Ryan at the start of the offseason. The two sides had begun working on a restructured contract, but everything changed when the Falcons entered the mix for Deshaun Watson. Had they not, Ryan probably would not have switched teams. Even he acknowledges that.
SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Georgia Southern head football coach Clay Helton made his first public appearance in Augusta Monday, speaking to Eagle Club members at TopGolf in Augusta. Helton’s in his first season with the Eagles, and they just finished spring practice over the weekend with their spring game....
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
Georgia football fans have some of the best traditions in college football and some of the most exciting fans. Still, according to outsiders, they see only one personality trait. Saturday Down South posted a graphic on social media defining each of the SEC’s fanbases with one word. Most of them...
The American Football Coaches Association will propose a set transfer windows to limit the impact of the transfer portal on roster management around college football, according to executive director Todd Berry. The first of the two portal windows would come between the final weekend of the regular season in late...
High School student athletes in Georgia will be required to play on the team that matches their biological sex(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) High School student athletes in Georgia will be required to play on the team that matches their biological sex after a vote from the Georgia High School Association during a May 4 executive committee meeting.
The new era of college football began when players could transfer to another school one time without losing any eligibility. Everyone knew it would impact college football forever but it wasn't clear what it would look like. Strategies are different for each school and head coach but for the Auburn...
Thanks to some abysmal play, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the honor of selecting first overall in 2021 and in 2022. The newest first-rounder, defensive end Travon Walker, revealed this week that he has a relationship with former No. 1 pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who leads on the other side of the ball for the Jags.
Comments / 0