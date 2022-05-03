ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

At least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis so far: WHO

By Reuters
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that it had received reports of at least 228 probable cases of...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#The Who#World Health Organization#Liver
Ars Technica

CDC raises alarm of mysterious hepatitis cases in kids; 2 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health alert Thursday notifying clinicians of a US-based cluster of unexplained cases of liver inflammation in young children, which appear to be part of a puzzling international outbreak that now spans at least 10 countries and two US states. Further Reading.
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
deseret.com

Could this gut virus be responsible for mysterious liver disease outbreak in young children?

An international outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children has health officials worldwide seeking an explanation and scrambling to provide the best treatments. The outbreak was first spotted in the United Kingdom, where 74 children have become ill so far this year. Cases have also been found in Spain, Ireland, Denmark and The Netherlands, according to the Associated Press, which said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nine cases in Alabama in children ages 1 to 6.
ALABAMA STATE
Reason.com

A CDC Study Suggests Three-Fifths of Americans Have Been Infected by the Coronavirus

Nearly three-fifths of Americans had been infected by the COVID-19 virus at least once as of February, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The results, which are based on seroprevalence research involving blood samples from all 50 states, indicate that infection prevalence varied widely across age groups: It was about 75 percent for children 11 and younger, 74 percent for 12-to-17-year-olds, 64 percent for 18-to-49-year-olds, 50 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds, and 33 percent for Americans 65 or older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study

The heart inflammation that followed COVID-19 shots in some teens and young adults is rare and a new study affirms that your risk is extremely low. Inflammation of the heart muscle (myopericarditis) is most often caused by viruses but can also occur after vaccination in rare cases. Safety concerns arose after reports of myopericarditis in recipients of mRNA-based COVID vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News

741K+
Followers
154K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy