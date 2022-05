This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. During the past year, we have seen an unprecedented hype in the field of cryptocurrencies - both private investors, and the largest investment funds, and technology companies are increasing their investments in them. More and more parallels are being drawn with the fact that cryptocurrencies are an analog of gold, only not in the form of an ingot, but in the form of a combination of numbers in a virtual wallet.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO