ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Cruise Said Making ‘Top Gun 2’ Would Be ‘Irresponsible,’ 32 Years Before ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise’s long-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally set to blast off in theaters later this month, but making a follow-up to his classic 1986 action drama was not always of interest. A 1990 interview Cruise gave to Playboy magazine during the publicity tour for “Born on the Fourth of July”...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
NME

Lady Gaga announces new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared details of a new track, ‘Hold My Hand’, set to feature on the forthcoming Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick. Posting on social media, Gaga explained that she had been working on the track “for years”, and spoke candidly about what both the process and end result meant to her.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Miles Teller
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mummy’ Reboot Director Calls the Tom Cruise Film “The Biggest Failure of My Life”

Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime’s new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his “brutal” experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal’s cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio’s movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn’t directed a feature since.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Kenny Loggins’ Classic ‘Danger Zone’ to Be Featured in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It’s been more than three decades since Tom Cruise made his debut in “Top Gun” as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In addition to the film seeing mass critical acclaim, its soundtrack experienced equal success. However, now, the movie’s upcoming sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, promises to feature at least one iconic song. Be prepared for a looked-forward-to “Top Gun” spotlight on rock artist Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Top Gun 2#Playboy#Iii#Iv#The Us Navy
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Joins Instagram

After being delayed multiple times over the course of three years, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres next month. This week, the upcoming film had its first screening at CinemaCon, and early reactions say it was worth the wait. The movie will see the return of Tom Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, but most of the cast did not appear in the original film from 1986. One big name to join the cast is Jennifer Connelly, the Oscar-winning actor who is known for The Labyrinth, A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream, Alita: Battle Angel, Snowpericer, and much more. Connelly is married to Marvel star Paul Bettany, who took to Instagram yesterday to announce his wife has officially joined the social media site.
MOVIES
NME

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ first reactions praise a “perfect blockbuster”

Top Gun: Maverick has received overwhelmingly positive reactions following its first screening. The sequel, set to be screened at Cannes Film Festival next month, debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 28) ahead of its release on May 27. Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Captain Pete...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Connelly Describes Her 'Magical' Experience Flying With Tom Cruise (Exclusive)

Jennifer Connelly's experience shooting Top Gun: Maverickwas filled with some high-flying adventure -- even if she didn't initially know it was going to be. ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Connelly during a press event on Tuesday, on board the famed USS Midway aircraft carrier, and the celebrated actress recalled how co-star Tom Cruise took her on a totally unexpected aerial thrill ride.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Dapper In A Suit At ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere: Photos

Tom Cruise arrived in style at the May 4 Top Gun: Maverick world premiere! The 59-year-old actor touched down on the USS Midway in San Diego, California, in a helicopter adorned with the Top Gun: Maverick logo. He looked as handsome as ever as he posed on the red carpet wearing a smart-looking black suit, matching vest, and black dress shoes. A white dress shirt and gray tie completed his look.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

YouTube Slates ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere Livestream, ‘Bridgerton’ Make-Up Event

Click here to read the full article. The world premiere on Wednesday of Paramount’s long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick will be livestreamed on YouTube. The video platform announced the venture at an event in New York kicking off the NewFronts. Along with the Top Gun premiere, YouTube also announced a Bridgerton event featuring one of its creators, Jackie Aina, interviewing Pat McGrath about her makeup line tied to the hit Netflix series. The tie-in extends an effort by Netflix to develop additional revenue for the Shonda Rhimes show, whose second season is the most-viewed English language series in Netflix history. The Top Gun livestream,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

'Top Gun' gets 'evolution' in sequel 36 years on, says Cruise

It has been 36 years since Tom Cruise donned his aviators, jumped into a fighter jet and ascended Hollywood's A-list with "Top Gun" -- and, finally, a sequel is about to land. - 'Go lower' - In "Top Gun: Maverick," female fighter pilots have joined the elite squadron, including Monica Barbaro's Phoenix.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Ana de Armas will star in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina

Last year, Ana de Armas turned a lot of heads with her charismatic portrayal of a CIA agent named Paloma in No Time To Die. In just a few minutes of screen time, de Armas stole the show as Paloma and more than held her own while fighting alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Now, de Armas may be getting an action franchise of her own. At CinemaCon, Lionsgate confirmed that the actress will star in Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick films.
MOVIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga fans blown away by Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack single ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga’s new track “Hold My Hand” has been released as a single, ahead of its appearance in the forthcoming blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.Fans have shared their thoughts about the track on social media, with many hailing it as a winning addition to the artist’s repertoire.The song was first teased last week, with Gaga revealing some cover artwork on social media.According to the singer-songwriter, she had been working on the track “for years”.“My God, just give it the damn Oscar,” wrote one fan.“#HOLDMYHAND is giving a mix of ‘Edge of Glory’ and ‘Shallow’. A true rock ballad and I’m...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy