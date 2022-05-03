Tom Cruise Said Making ‘Top Gun 2’ Would Be ‘Irresponsible,’ 32 Years Before ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After being delayed multiple times over the course of three years, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres next month. This week, the upcoming film had its first screening at CinemaCon, and early reactions say it was worth the wait. The movie will see the return of Tom Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, but most of the cast did not appear in the original film from 1986. One big name to join the cast is Jennifer Connelly, the Oscar-winning actor who is known for The Labyrinth, A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream, Alita: Battle Angel, Snowpericer, and much more. Connelly is married to Marvel star Paul Bettany, who took to Instagram yesterday to announce his wife has officially joined the social media site.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO