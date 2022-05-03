ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dead woman bangs on coffin during her OWN funeral as family members left shocked

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A WOMAN presumed dead was rushed to hospital after knocking on her coffin at her own funeral in front of stunned mourners.

Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca had been mistakenly pronounced dead after a crash in Lambayeque, Peru, which also killed her brother-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQ6WP_0fRa1KgL00
Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca reportedly knocked on the coffin in front of stunned relatives after she was presumed dead Credit: CEN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnvBG_0fRa1KgL00
Despite efforts of medics, Rosa tragically died later the same day in hospital Credit: CEN

Her three nephews were left with serious injuries after the accident on the region's Chiclayo-Picsi road.

Rosa was put into a coffin for her funeral last Tuesday - but she interrupted the service after shocked family members heard a noise coming from her casket.

Her relatives heard the banging after they had lifted the coffin onto their shoulders and immediately lowered it.

They opened the lid to find Rosa alive and peering at them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joUrD_0fRa1KgL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpGsE_0fRa1KgL00

Cemetery caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo said: "She opened her eyes and was sweating.

"I immediately went to my office and called the police."

Her family picked up the coffin and rushed it to the Referential Hospital Ferrenafe in Lambayeque - with Rosa still inside.

Medics raced to put Rosa on life support after they noticed she had signs of life.

But tragically she died a few hours later.

Her devastated relatives are now calling for healthcare chiefs to find out how she was declared dead "in the first place".

Her aunt told local media: "We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday, when we were taking her to be buried.

"We have the videos in which she pushes and touches the coffin."

It's understood Rosa's relatives believe she fell into a coma after the crash which could explain why doctors thought she was dead.

Cops in Peru are said to be investigating the bizarre incident.

It comes after a pensioner who was pronounced dead turned out to be alive just as his body was about to be taken to a crematorium.

Footage emerged on Chinese social media showing the moment baffled workers unzipped a body bag after staff noticed movement as it was put in a hearse.

The clip shows officials in protective gear hauling a yellow body bag from the hearse.

They can be heard telling staff to open it and one person says: "You come here and see if he's dead? He is still breathing! Didn't you see he's moving?"

The unverified footage then shows the body bag being peeled back - revealing the pensioner is indeed still alive despite carers thinking he'd died from Covid.

A person then tells staff: "He is alive, don't cover his face ever again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fRa1KgL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fRa1KgL00

The man was then wheeled back into the nursing home before being taken to hospital for a check-up.

He is understood to be in a stable condition as authorities probe the incident after the nursing home issued an apology.

Comments / 0

