Las Vegas, NV

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey was all smiles in tragic final photo taken just days before her sudden death at 16

By Rachael Ellenbogen
 2 days ago

TODDLERS & Tiaras star Kailia Posey was all smiles in her final photo, which was taken just days before her tragic death at the age of 16.

While it has not been confirmed exactly how the young girl passed away, there are reports of an incident in Las Vegas.

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has passed away at the age of 16 Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey
She was all smiles in her final Instagram photo, which was taken just days before her tragic death Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey

A little over a week ago, Kailia shared her final photo on Instagram before her passing.

The late reality star stunned in a red miniskirt and matching crop top with puff sleeves.

She wore tan, heeled sandals and crossed her legs as she posed at the bottom of a glass staircase on what appeared to be a cruise ship.

Kailia held onto the railings as she smiled at the camera, with her long brown hair cascading around her face and shoulders

In the caption, she wrote: “None of your concern :)”

Her friend Biancha, who was tagged as the photographer of the shot, shared a collection of other photos of Kailia on her Instagram as a tribute to the late teen.

Along with the sweet photos of her and Kailia, Biancha wrote a touching note about to her “beautiful best friend.”

She shared in the caption: “I’ll love you forever and ever. You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out.

“Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you.

“From the first day I met you I knew we were going to be best friends. You were such a bright and happy soul.”

She continued: “I’m so thankful for you Kailia, you truly brought out the happiest side of me.

“You reminded me to always be kind no matter how hard it was. Taught me my first routine the night before the pageant.

“Rehearsed your lines before Ms. Teen Washington…Took me on a cruise that brought so many memories for me.

“We went to Jamaica and found a cutie (shhh I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone). To our crazy tik toks we made. And shaking our booties for fun.”

Biancha ended the post: “I love you. I wish I could’ve done something. You are in my prayers.

“I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey.”

Kailia's mom, Marcy, confirmed the shocking passing on Facebook as she wrote: "... I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone.

"Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

She then shared other photos alongside her daughter.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Many of Kailia's fans took to her Instagram to share their condolences as one person wrote: "Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace."

Another wrote: "You’ll be missed. Rest easy pretty girl," as one included: "My heart is absolutely shattered. I love and miss you forever... fly high Kailia."

Kailia's exact cause of death has not yet been revealed Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey
While it has not been confirmed precisely how she passed away, there are reports of an incident in Las Vegas Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey

