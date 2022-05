The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing as the second round continues Wednesday night. The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are hoping to even their respective series against the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns in a pair of Game 2s. The NBA's other two series are both tied, 1-1, heading to Game 3. The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies both won at home on Tuesday night to even things up against the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO