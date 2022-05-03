ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyfriend strangles partner, tries to set fire to apartment: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man allegedly strangled his partner and tried to set fire to their apartment Friday, April 29.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Murray Hill Court for a report of a domestic complaint. Officers determined that the victim’s boyfriend broke into their apartment and tried to strangle them, according to an MPD news release.

News 19 Exclusive: Former Limestone County Sheriff recalls 2015 standoff with Casey White

While the boyfriend was inside the apartment, he tried to start a fire, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The man fled the scene before officers arrived. Currently, it is not known if the victim suffered serious injuries. Mobile Police will continue to investigate this case.

