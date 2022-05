After my performance of Legally Blonde at the Liberty Center on Sunday, I decided to treat myself to Goody's for dinner. When I pulled up to the window to collect my food, I saw a sign in their window. It asked drivers to please turn off their windshield wipers. I asked the nice girl in the window why that sign was there. She said, that when it is raining, that the water from the wipers flies through the window and gets the employees wet. I can only suspect that this has been an issue on multiple occasions and people being inconsiderate when picking up their grub. It got me thinking.

