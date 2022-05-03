Suspects Wanted in Theft at Famous Footwear Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public for help identifying armed robbery suspects. Authorities state that on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at approximately 6:00 am, the victim, a 39-year-old-male, was on the 200 block of Chestnut Street when a dark green SUV with an unknown black female driver pulled in front of the victim and an unknown black male passenger exited the vehicle armed with a handgun demanding his belongings. After complying with the suspect’s demands handing over his wallet, iPhone 10, keys and carry bag, the suspect got back into the vehicle and was last seen on Chestnut Street toward 3rd Street.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO