Ashland County, OH

Ashland Sheriff's Office mourns death of K-9 officer Kimber

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
The Ashland County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of recently retired K-9 officer Kimber who died from lingering medical issues, the sheriff's office announced on Facebook Tuesday.

K-9 Kimber worked for the sheriff's office from 2017 through 2022.

The sheriff's office said, "She loved participating in K-9 demonstrations and the attention she received everywhere she went. She loved people!"

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘This child suffered’: Lakewood mother convicted of poisoning infant son with diabetic medicine

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)  – A 29-year-old mother is expected to be sentenced next month after being convicted of poisoning her baby several times in 2020. Teresa Izarry, of Lakewood, was found guilty by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas jury April 28 on six counts of felony child endangering . Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Piteo tells the FOX […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
