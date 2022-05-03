ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2's First Reactions Are In: "Weirdest Marvel Movie Yet," "Absolutely Nuts"

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is an understatement to say that MCU fans have been very excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after months of speculations and rumors regarding the cameo appearances and the trailers hinting that it will be the most bonkers and scariest MCU film to date. Of course, the...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel’s new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad gives us our first look at Captain Carter

We’re in the endgame now. In exactly one week, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere in theaters worldwide. And we’ll finally learn what Marvel plans to do with the MCU in Phase 4. But that means we’ve got seven days of marketing left, and Marvel is pulling out all the stops. The studio just released a new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad that shows Captain Carter for the first time.
MOVIES
Collider

A Guide to May’s Exciting New Movie Releases, From ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

What’s that old saying? April showers bring May… movies? This month, there’s a title sure to please every movie fan. If you’re in multiverse withdrawal, well, you’re in luck! The long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange arrives May 6, and features more dimensions and creatures than ever before. We continue the pattern of sequels with Downton Abbey: A New Era, which reunites us with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), and the entire Crawley family, and Top Gun: Maverick, the Top Gun follow-up starring Maverick himself, Tom Cruise, and new characters played by Miles Teller and Jon Hamm. If you’re in the mood for a British World War II drama, Colin Firth’s Operation Mincemeat has you covered. And if you need a good laugh after spending some time on the battlefield, then check out Rebel Wilson’s Netflix comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a 37-year-old high school senior.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Sam Raimi
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Doctor Strange#Mcu
BGR.com

You can already watch the Gargantos battle from Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters on Friday, which means we’re currently witnessing Marvel’s final marketing push for the movie. And Marvel has upped its game significantly in recent days, releasing plenty of additional clips that contain big reveals. That’s on top of showing the film’s first 20 minutes at CinemaCon 2022 and practically confirming the big Multiverse of Madness leak from last winter is accurate. The film’s opening also delivers the first big battle in Doctor Strange 2, featuring the one-eyed, octopus-like demon Gargantos.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Is the MCU Sequel Streaming?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, fostering epic crossovers and galactic friendships, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is predicted to be a big Phase Four entry with many special guest stars. The first “Doctor Strange” film came out in 2016, which means a lot (truly, a lot) has happened in the period between movies, including an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Shang Chi and the Eternals also entered the picture.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Did Scarlet Witch Die at the End?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Benedict Cumberbatch's titular hero in the cataclysmic troubles of the multiverse, which are surprisingly caused by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, the confirmed big bad for the sequel. While Olsen's Scarlet Witch is one of the many fan-beloved characters in the MCU, fans are worried about Wanda's fate at the end of the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster Teases Long-Awaited Rematch

Star Wars’ upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi just released a brand new poster of the titular Jedi today. Since it is May 4th, a lot of Star Wars content is being released today in celebration of Star Wars day. Fans all around the world got a fresh new trailer for the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Adam Producer Reveals the Real Reason Behind the Film's Delay

After several years of development, Black Adam is finally showing in theaters this year. However, it was recently delayed yet again from this summer to October although the reason wasn't stated during the time that it was announced. Now, we finally know the real reason why we have to wait a little longer to see the film.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange 2 Easter eggs: The biggest Marvel references

As expected from a movie called Multiverse of Madness, there are Doctor Strange 2 Easter eggs galore throughout the two-hour runtime of Sam Raimi’s Marvel sequel. From impossibly obscure deep cuts to fan-favorite audio cues, Doctor Strange 2 runs the gauntlet of fun Easter eggs and references – and are sure to please every conceivable type of Marvel fan, both young and old.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Rachel McAdams Explains Being Erased From Doctor Strange 2 Teaser

You're not going mad: Doctor Strange 2 promos digitally erased Rachel McAdams. The Notebook star returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Christine Palmer, the newly married one who got away for sorcerer superhero Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). A teaser trailer for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed Palmer at the doorway of a multiversal portal with Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), but a TV spot reusing the shot edited that footage to remove McAdams, making it appear as if she was cut from the scene.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy