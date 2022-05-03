ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Wilds' Creator Reveals She Initially Pitched a 4-Season Arc to Amazon

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Season 2 of The Wilds set to hit Prime Video on May 6th, I got the chance to chat with creator-writer-executive producer Sarah Streicher and showrunner-writer-executive producer Amy B. Harris about their experience bringing the show to screen and figuring out how to evolve their initial plan for the narrative...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Howard
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Radical Transformation for New Role

After a long hiatus and a lot of anticipation, Amazon's The Boys is finally preparing to come back for a third season. The latest batch of episodes are set to introduce a number of new elements, including Jensen Ackles' performance as Soldier Boy. The character is a unique facet of The Boys' comics and Ackles has broken the Internet several times over with the aesthetic he's bringing to the character. A new social media post from Ackles showcases that onscreen transformation, showing a series of selfies he took exactly one year ago while preparing on the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#The Wilds
Deadline

David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline. As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Alycia Debnam-Carey Joins Hulu’s ‘Saint X’ — What Does It Mean for ‘Fear TWD’?

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey is taking on a new role and replacing You‘s Victoria Pedretti in Hulu‘s Saint X. In a casting change, Debnam-Carey will now take on the role of Emily in the adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name. Described as a psychological drama told from various timelines and perspectives, Saint X is written for television by Leila Gerstein and upends the girl-gone-missing genre.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Collider

5 Black Mirror Episodes That Turned Out to Be Scarily Accurate

At its best, science fiction looks into our present and future. They can be optimistic looks at what humanity can achieve through sheer force of will, but other times they are cautionary tales - moral fables to give us a warning about certain paths we may be going down on.
TV SERIES
Collider

Peacock's 'Field of Dreams' Series Adaptation is Winding Up to Begin Production in Iowa

Peacock and Universal Studio Group are getting ready to hit a homerun with their new limited series, Field of Dreams. The team behind the show, which is being adapted by Michael Schur (The Office), has been busy scouting out filming locations in Iowa, where the cameras are set to begin rolling over the summer. Production is planning to bring a boatload of jobs along with them as they’ll seek out a local crew, suppliers, and other vendors who will all have a hand in the series from construction, to set design, catering, and more.
IOWA STATE
NME

‘Life on Mars’ creators confirm sequel series is on the way

The creators of Life on Mars have confirmed a follow-up series is on the way. Screenwriter and creator Matthew Graham confirmed the news on social media via the account of his production company, saying he and collaborator Ashley Pharoah had finished the script for a pilot for the sequel called Lazarus.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why Identifying the True Villain in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Depends On Where You Are in Life

Who is the villain in The Devil Wears Prada? The most obvious answer to this question is “The devil,” aka Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly character, boss of budding journalist Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway). That’s certainly what this 2004 satirical comedy, based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name, suggests. Yet, villainy in the context of a high-pressured office situation can be quite subjective.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'Moon Knight' Director Mohamed Diab Reveals Why [SPOILER] Speaks the Way He Does

Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight. The finale of the Disney+ series Moon Knight just aired yesterday, and in the usual Marvel fashion, the series ended on a post-credit stinger that revealed a story-changing revelation. This reveal is a fact that many comic fans already knew, but was finally fully revealed in the show: that Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector, a character with dissociative identity disorder, also has a second alter along with Steven Grant, the ruthless underworld cab driver Jake Lockley. Collider's Carly Lane had the chance to sit down for an interview with Mohamed Diab, director of Moon Knight's finale as well as its first, third, and fifth episodes, to discuss the series, along with a very specific creative choice that went into bringing Lockley to life for his single scene.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy