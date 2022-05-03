'The Wilds' Creator Reveals She Initially Pitched a 4-Season Arc to Amazon

Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight. The finale of the Disney+ series Moon Knight just aired yesterday, and in the usual Marvel fashion, the series ended on a post-credit stinger that revealed a story-changing revelation. This reveal is a fact that many comic fans already knew, but was finally fully revealed in the show: that Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector, a character with dissociative identity disorder, also has a second alter along with Steven Grant, the ruthless underworld cab driver Jake Lockley. Collider's Carly Lane had the chance to sit down for an interview with Mohamed Diab, director of Moon Knight's finale as well as its first, third, and fifth episodes, to discuss the series, along with a very specific creative choice that went into bringing Lockley to life for his single scene.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO