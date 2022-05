The Super Bowl trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made Marvel fans' jaws drop around the globe. Though it didn't outright show the character, the unmistakable voice of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier was abundantly clear in the film's footage. Bringing back the classic X-Men actor to play the character is a major boon for Marvel Studios, who now own the X-Men film rights and Fox movies outright, but also marks the first time that a major player of the X-Men has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To that end it also presents a really unique challenge for the movie, a character with decades of familiarity to audiences appearing in front of a character that has no idea about that history.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO