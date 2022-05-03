ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Olkahoma man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking of a Amarillo Texas Roadhouse

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and death of a his girlfriend in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Officers responded at 8:27 p.m. April 30 at the parking lot of a Texas...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hereford, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Oklahoma State
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Roadhouse#Murder#Violent Crime#Olkahoma Man#Kwtx
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
92.9 NIN

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy