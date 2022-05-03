City of Glenpool launches updated, interactive website

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool’s website just got more user friendly and more interactive, in an effort to allow the community to get where there going with less clicks.

Navigating any website can come with is fair share of challenges. It can be hard to know exactly where to go.

“As part of that we updated our links and made it easier for people to get around,” said City Manager David Tillotson.

The City Manager says most people want to read the council’s agendas, and those are front and center on the updated site.

“Not only do they see our agendas, but they can drill down into that and see the exact information council gets. Everything the council sees, we put out to the public,” said Tillotson.

They’re also having fun with the website to engage with the community. With “Glenpool at Glance” you can get an in depth look at what’s going on in the city. They also post the videos on social media that are up to ten minutes long that are fun but also informative.

“What’s going on in the city, that’s what we want to highlight. This last month for example we had our code enforcement officer on there talking about what they look for in code enforcement, high grass,” said Tillotson.

Another big reason behind the change, the city says was to ensure the website showed what Glenpool is today.

“We want to make sure we’re putting out and telling people who we are today, not who we were five, ten years ago, whatever that looks like for us,” said Tillotson.

The city is also working on another video series called Conversations with the City.

