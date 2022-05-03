ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenpool, OK

City of Glenpool launches updated, interactive website

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BICQI_0fRZxZdM00

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool’s website just got more user friendly and more interactive, in an effort to allow the community to get where there going with less clicks.

Navigating any website can come with is fair share of challenges. It can be hard to know exactly where to go.

“As part of that we updated our links and made it easier for people to get around,” said City Manager David Tillotson.

The City Manager says most people want to read the council’s agendas, and those are front and center on the updated site.

“Not only do they see our agendas, but they can drill down into that and see the exact information council gets. Everything the council sees, we put out to the public,” said Tillotson.

They’re also having fun with the website to engage with the community. With “Glenpool at Glance” you can get an in depth look at what’s going on in the city. They also post the videos on social media that are up to ten minutes long that are fun but also informative.

“What’s going on in the city, that’s what we want to highlight. This last month for example we had our code enforcement officer on there talking about what they look for in code enforcement, high grass,” said Tillotson.

Another big reason behind the change, the city says was to ensure the website showed what Glenpool is today.

“We want to make sure we’re putting out and telling people who we are today, not who we were five, ten years ago, whatever that looks like for us,” said Tillotson.

The city is also working on another video series called Conversations with the City.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Inflatable Aqua Park coming to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow approved a permit for Splash Aqua Park at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The inflatable aqua park will be located on the lake at the Jack Groves Education Center near NSU-BA and is expected to open later this month through September, the city said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Google announces $75 million investment in Mayes County

PRYOR, Okla. — Google is investing more than $75 million in Oklahoma. The news was announced Wednesday afternoon. The investment will grow its Mayes County data center in Pryor, bringing Google’s total investment there to $4.4 billion. “Google’s continued investment in Pryor creates a ripple effect of growth...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Locals, experts weigh in on proposed TNR program in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans have been dealing with feral cats for decades. Earlier this year, FOX23 told you about a partnership between Tulsa Animal Welfare and a Utah-based nonprofit called Best Friends Animal Society. Their goal is to create a city-funded cat colony program. The program includes a practice...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa cyclist working on a cycling community event

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 first covered Osborne Celestain in February, he started a cycling program in Oklahoma paying respects to Major Taylor, an African American world champion cyclist. And that program is taking off. “We was actually hoping to have 50 by the end of this year, so we’ve...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Glenpool, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy