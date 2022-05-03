Emma Stone Wore Her Wedding Dress to the 2022 Met Gala!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Emma Stone hit the 2022 Met Gala red carpet… in her wedding dress!

E! reports Stone’s white Louis Vuitton dress was actually a re-wear and big statement on sustainability.

This year’s theme was Gilded Glamour and was part of the Costume Institute’s exhibit "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Stone, 33, seemed to be channeling a ballerina in the knee-length dress that featured sheer straps and satin buttons up the sides with a feather-like fringe along the bottom. She wore her hair pulled back in a bun and completed the look with white block heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfpXM_0fRZxYkd00

Emma secretly married Dave McCary in the summer of 2020, so this marks the first time fans have seen her wedding dress. It is unknown whether the short dress was her ceremony gown or a second look. The couple went on to welcome daughter Louise Jean, who just turned 1 in March.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala marked a reunion for Emma and her ex-boyfriend Kieran Culkin, who snapped a fun photo together. The pair dated for a short time after meeting on the set of 2011’s “Paper Man.” Check out the pic here!

