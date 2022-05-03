ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Kerrville man wanted on 5 warrants in connection with sexual assault of a child

By Gabriel Romero
 2 days ago
Juan Manuel Vargas Sanchez (Courtesy of Kerr County Crime Stoppers)

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 21-year-old man involved with five felony charges related to the offenses of sexual assault of a child, according to a Kerr County Crime Stoppers website .

Juan Manuel Vargas Sanchez, 21, is listed as a 5-foot-9-inches tall Hispanic male, weighs about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to Kerr County Crime Stoppers. His last known address was Coleman Street in Kerrville.

Sanchez is wanted for five felony warrants including two counts of bond forfeiture/sexual assault child ($50,000 bond each), two counts of off bond/sex assault child ($70,000 total), and bail jumping and fail to appear ($50,000).

If anyone has any information about Sanchez's location or any information that can help law enforcement call the Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 840-896-8477 or submit tips at the Crime Stoppers website. People can submit tips anonymously.

