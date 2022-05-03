ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

England's menthol ban reduces flavored cigarette use among teens, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2pSL_0fRZxG6n00

May 3 (UPI) -- A ban on selling menthol cigarettes in England led to a 75% decline in use of the products among youths, a study published Tuesday found.

In a survey of more than 7,000 people ages 16 to 19 years, 3% of those who live in England reported smoking menthol cigarettes in August 2020, or three months after the country enacted a ban against their sale, the data, published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open, showed.

Before the ban, in February 2020, 9% of respondents reported smoking menthol cigarettes, down from 12% in 2018, the researchers said.

Among respondents in this age group who live in Canada, which banned sales of menthol cigarettes in 2017, 3% reported smoking the products in 2020, according to the researchers said.

However, in the United States, where sales of menthol cigarettes remain legal, just over 33% of respondents ages 16 to 19 years reported smoking them in 2020, the data showed.

"The U.S. cigarette market is quite different from England, but our findings, as well as evidence from Canada, where a national menthol ban has been in place since 2017, suggest that menthol cigarette bans can help to reduce menthol smoking," study co-author Katie East told UPI in an email.

"However, we found that some youth still report smoking menthol cigarettes in England and Canada after the ban," said East, a research associate at King's College London.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is proposing to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes in the United States.

The announcement begins a long regulatory process, which means menthol cigarettes being available for about two more years even if the ban is adopted, officials said.

The tobacco industry is expected to challenge the decision, and the agency already was sued by anti-tobacco groups for failing to implement a ban earlier.

Menthol is added to tobacco to improve flavor, which makes cigarettes and vaping devices more appealing to young people, research suggests.

Should a ban on the sale of menthol-flavored tobacco products go into effect in the United States, regulators need to "consider methods to circumvent" it to achieve the goal of reducing their use, East said.

This includes "the availability of menthol 'accessories,' such as flavor cards, filter tips and sprays that are added to regular cigarettes to create a menthol flavor and illicit purchasing," she said.

Comments / 11

kevin hinson
2d ago

Well duh now they are smoking regular cigarettes now. Gee wonder what their next discovery will be.

Reply
7
Dewayne Mckinney
2d ago

Just because you ban menthol, doesn't mean that's going to stop anyone from smoking.

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reason.com

FDA Case for Menthol Ban Undermined by New Study

Just in time for the Food and Drug Administration's expected announcement of a formal rule to ban menthol cigarettes, a new study undermines one of the agency's central arguments for prohibition. The FDA claims that menthol cigarette brands (which contain high amounts of mint flavoring unlike typical cigarettes) are easier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Tobacco Smoking#Study Group#Menthol Cigarette#Uk#Jama Network Open#King S College London
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
CNET

Why the Government Wants to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. According to the agency, more than 18.5 million Americans smoke menthols, equal to about a third of the cigarettes sold in the US each year. The FDA proposal highlights the public health benefits...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
350K+
Followers
55K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy