ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden says U.S. aid 'changing people's lives' in Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes, Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKRog_0fRZxFE400

May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised American aid to Ukraine for "changing people's lives" during a visit to Alabama to tour a Lockheed Martin facility.

The facility, located in Troy, Ala., makes Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the Ukrainian military has been using against Russian armored vehicles during the war. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the weapons were critical in helping Ukraine defend the capital of Kyiv early on in the war.

Meeting one worker at the facility, Biden told her, "you realize how many lives you've saved."

"Tell you what, you make a gigantic difference to the rest of the world."

He echoed the sentiments during formal remarks later.

"Those Javelins I saw, there are 10 for every tank. We're changing people's lives," Biden said.

He accused Russia of committing "a lot of war crimes" in its war on Ukraine.

"There's an ongoing battle in the world between autocracy and democracy."

Biden told the crowd the United States has committed 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine as part of an overall $3 billion in aid.

"For those of you who aren't familiar with Javelin missiles, they are a lightweight, portable, shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon system that can hit targets up to 2.5 miles away," Psaki said at Monday's press briefing. "They're highly lethal and we've sent over 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian people's fight for freedom.

The Lockheed Martin facility has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles over the past 20 years.

During his remarks, Biden also called on Congress to pass a $33 billion aid package to Ukraine, which will include a provision to seize and sell the U.S.-based assets of Russian oligarchs to send to Kyiv. Currently, the U.S. government does not have the power to go after the U.S.-based assets of oligarchs, which is why the Biden administration has called on Congress to pass legislation for the authority to do so.

Comments / 37

nope
4d ago

US aid is changing tons of lives. Not American lives, you have to be a non American to receive all that america has to offer

Reply(3)
14
Steve Owen
4d ago

Makes US broke... Not helping American citizens that are struggling....

Reply(9)
19
Don Stout
3d ago

Killing does change lives. And yet no military ordnance is landing on Russian soil. Let's Go Brandon !!!!!

Reply(3)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Weapon System#National Security#American#Javelin#Ukrainian#Russian#White House
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
352K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy