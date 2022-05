The pandemic destroyed a whopping 22 million American jobs, but as demand for workers soars a full recovery is expected soon. A new report from Fitch Ratings predicts that the labor market will have recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic by the end of the summer — a little more than two years after the enormous losses in 2020. In comparison, it took the jobs market more than six years to recover the jobs lost during the Great Recession.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO