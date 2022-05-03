ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kailia Posey cause of death news – Toddlers & Tiaras star dead at 16, heartbroken family confirms

By Josie Rhodes Cook, Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrZIH_0fRZwx9x00

KAILIA Posey of Toddlers & Tiaras fame has died at the age of 16, her family confirmed on social media.

Kailia's mom confirmed her daughter's shocking death on Facebook and wrote: "... I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone."

"Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Kailia was best known for appearing on the popular TLC TV series Toddlers & Tiaras, which showcased kids preparing to compete in beauty pageants.

It has not yet been confirmed how the teen girl passed away.

Read our Kailia Posey live blog for the very latest news and updates...

  • Sweet 16
  • Kailia had just celebrated her 16th birthday on April 19, according to birthday posts from her friends and family on social media.

'Spicy little monkey'

In a throwback scene from Toddlers and Tiaras, Kailia's mom described her then 10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey."

She continued: "When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a pro when she hits that stage.

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia," Marcy added.

Aviation ambitions

Posey attended Lynden High School and had made the Dean's list for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the Miss Washington pageant website.

She aspired to study aviation when she went to college and her ambition was to become a commercial pilot.

"Kailia hopes to show members of her generation that they can positively impact the world if they are patient and work hard," the bio says.

  • Kailia's family
  • The teen is survived by her parents, Marcy Posey Gatterman and stepdad Steve Gatterman.
  • She also leaves behind two older brothers, Kai and Nick.

Pageant queen

After her time on Toddlers & Tiaras, Kailia continued to compete in pageants.

Most recently, she had competed for the Miss Washington Teen USA title in February.

Although she did not win Miss Washington Teen USA, Posey earned the title of Miss Lynden Teen USA last year.

Acting career

Kailia had just started her career as a budding actress with 2019's horror film Eli, starring Kelly Reilly and Sadie Sink.

The movie is about a boy who becomes trapped in a haunted house while undergoing a mysterious treatment for a rare disease.

In the film, Kailia stars as Agnes Thorne - a devil/human hybrid.

She plays the titular character Eli's older half-sister.

Eli is available to stream on Netflix.

  • Hobbies
  • The pageant star shared some of her hobbies on her Instagram account.
  • In a highlight reel on Instagram, Kailia shared that she enjoyed doing gymnastics, as well as fishing and archery.

America's Got Talent star pays tribute

Kid magician and former America's Got Talent competitor Kadan Bart Rockett commented on Kailia's latest post.

"Can't even believe this has happened," Kadan said.

"I'm praying for you guys to get through this.

"She was always so kind to all of us."

'Grinning girl' GIF

One of Kailia's moments on Toddlers & Tiaras turned into a popular gif online.

In the clip from 2012, a five-year-old Kailia grins mischievously. The gif is still popular and remains in use today, especially on Twitter.

Kailia's best friend, continued

Biancha continued and added that Kailia had, "Taught me my first routine the night before the pageant. Rehearsed your lines before Ms. Teen Washington."

"Took me on a cruise that brought so many memories for me. We went to Jamaica and found a cutie (shhh I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone)," she added.

"To our crazy tik toks we made. And shaking our booties for fun. I love you. I wish I could’ve done something."

"You are in my prayers," she continued. "I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."

'To my beautiful best friend'

Kailia Posey tagged a girl named Biancha on her final Instagram post, and Biancha shared a sad message about Kailia's passing on her own social media page.

"To my beautiful best friend, I’ll love you forever and ever. You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out," she began the post.

"Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you."

"From the first day I met you I knew we were going to be best friends. You were such a bright and happy soul."

"I’m so thankful for you Kailia, you truly brought out the happiest side of me. You reminded me to always be kind no matter how hard it was," she added.

'Can't even believe this'

Comments and condolences are pouring in on Kailia Posey's final Instagram post.

"Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us. Rest In Peace. ❤️" one person wrote.

"Rest In peace sweet girl" another added.

  • Did Kailia and Honey Boo Boo compete?
  • Toddlers & Tiaras is the reality series that Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson got her start on, alongside her family.
  • However, it is not known if Alana and Kailia Posey ever competed against one another.
  • Final Instagram post
  • On April 23, Kailia Posey shared an image of herself in a red dress on her Instagram account and captioned it, "None of your concern :)."

Did Kailia Posey have an Instagram account?

Kailia Posey was active on Instagram just days before her death.

Her Instagram showed the TV star posing with friends as well as doing contortion in her numerous posts.

"Great contortion class today, learning new skills is a great filling thank you," she wrote alongside a short clip of her in action.

Kailia on Toddlers & Tiaras

In a throwback scene from Toddlers & Tiaras, Kailia's mom described her then 10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey."

She continued: "When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a prop when she hits that stage."

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia," Marcy added.

'You'll be missed'

Many of Kailia's fans took to her Instagram to share their condolences after her death.

One person wrote: "Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace."

Another wrote: "You’ll be missed. Rest easy pretty girl," and another added: "My heart is absolutely shattered. I love and miss you forever... fly high Kailia."

  • How did Kailia Posey die?
  • It has not been confirmed how the young girl passed away.
  • 'A beautiful baby girl is gone'
  • "I don’t have words or any thoughts," Kailia Posey's mom wrote on her Facebook page.
  • "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
  • How old was Kailia Posey?
  • Kailia Posey passed away at the age of 16.
  • What was Kailia Posey known for?
  • The reality star was best known for appearing on the popular TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras, which shows kids prepping to compete in beauty pageants.

Comments / 24

chief Lee
2d ago

did the news Headline not say cause of death? why is it still unknown?

Reply(4)
19
Lisa Lutsko
1d ago

if you wanted to morn in private you should of not posted it on Facebook

Reply(1)
18
Related
HollywoodLife

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Died By Suicide, Family Says In Heartbreaking Statement

Kailia Posey’s family has revealed her cause of death. The young pageant maven died by suicide, family members revealed in a heartbreaking statement released on the heels of the news that she passed away. “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” Kailia’s family told TMZ. The talented and beautiful Kailia was just 16 years old at the time of her death.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Naomi Judd’s cause of death: New details emerge

As more details emerge about the cause of death of Naomi Judd, her husband of more than 30 years honored her memory with an emotional song. Dolly Parton offered her condolences about Judd’s passing, saying “Naomi and I were close. Just know that I will always love you.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.May 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Was 'Struggling' Before Taking Her Own Life At 16 Years Old: Source

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey tragically took her own life at just 16 years old. A close friend of the reality star has since spoken out about the tragedy after Posey died by suicide on Sunday, May 1, in Washington. "We knew she was struggling with a few things, and we all did everything we could to encourage her and help," revealed an insider to Page Six.She admitted: "We didn’t know what was going on," before praising Posey as a "role model" and a "big name in a lot of different places."The beauty pageant star's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Kelly Reilly
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Cause Of Death#Toddlers Tiaras#Lynden High School#Miss Washington#Commerci
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
CBS News

"90 Day Fiancé" star Anny Francisco announces death of 7-month-old baby

Anny Francisco, who appeared on the the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé" with her husband, Robert Springs, has announced their 7-month-old baby has died. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult," Francisco wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
416K+
Followers
22K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy