Kailia Posey cause of death news – Toddlers & Tiaras star dead at 16, heartbroken family confirms

KAILIA Posey of Toddlers & Tiaras fame has died at the age of 16, her family confirmed on social media.

Kailia's mom confirmed her daughter's shocking death on Facebook and wrote: "... I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone."

"Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Kailia was best known for appearing on the popular TLC TV series Toddlers & Tiaras, which showcased kids preparing to compete in beauty pageants.

It has not yet been confirmed how the teen girl passed away.

Read our Kailia Posey live blog for the very latest news and updates...

Sweet 16

Kailia had just celebrated her 16th birthday on April 19, according to birthday posts from her friends and family on social media.

'Spicy little monkey'

In a throwback scene from Toddlers and Tiaras, Kailia's mom described her then 10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey."

She continued: "When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a pro when she hits that stage.

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia," Marcy added.

Aviation ambitions

Posey attended Lynden High School and had made the Dean's list for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the Miss Washington pageant website.

She aspired to study aviation when she went to college and her ambition was to become a commercial pilot.

"Kailia hopes to show members of her generation that they can positively impact the world if they are patient and work hard," the bio says.

Kailia's family

The teen is survived by her parents, Marcy Posey Gatterman and stepdad Steve Gatterman.

She also leaves behind two older brothers, Kai and Nick.

Pageant queen

After her time on Toddlers & Tiaras, Kailia continued to compete in pageants.

Most recently, she had competed for the Miss Washington Teen USA title in February.

Although she did not win Miss Washington Teen USA, Posey earned the title of Miss Lynden Teen USA last year.

Acting career

Kailia had just started her career as a budding actress with 2019's horror film Eli, starring Kelly Reilly and Sadie Sink.

The movie is about a boy who becomes trapped in a haunted house while undergoing a mysterious treatment for a rare disease.

In the film, Kailia stars as Agnes Thorne - a devil/human hybrid.

She plays the titular character Eli's older half-sister.

Eli is available to stream on Netflix.

Hobbies

The pageant star shared some of her hobbies on her Instagram account.

In a highlight reel on Instagram, Kailia shared that she enjoyed doing gymnastics, as well as fishing and archery.

America's Got Talent star pays tribute

Kid magician and former America's Got Talent competitor Kadan Bart Rockett commented on Kailia's latest post.

"Can't even believe this has happened," Kadan said.

"I'm praying for you guys to get through this.

"She was always so kind to all of us."

'Grinning girl' GIF

One of Kailia's moments on Toddlers & Tiaras turned into a popular gif online.

In the clip from 2012, a five-year-old Kailia grins mischievously. The gif is still popular and remains in use today, especially on Twitter.

Kailia's best friend, continued

Biancha continued and added that Kailia had, "Taught me my first routine the night before the pageant. Rehearsed your lines before Ms. Teen Washington."

"Took me on a cruise that brought so many memories for me. We went to Jamaica and found a cutie (shhh I wasn’t supposed to tell anyone)," she added.

"To our crazy tik toks we made. And shaking our booties for fun. I love you. I wish I could’ve done something."

"You are in my prayers," she continued. "I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."

'To my beautiful best friend'

Kailia Posey tagged a girl named Biancha on her final Instagram post, and Biancha shared a sad message about Kailia's passing on her own social media page.

"To my beautiful best friend, I’ll love you forever and ever. You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out," she began the post.

"Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you."

"From the first day I met you I knew we were going to be best friends. You were such a bright and happy soul."

"I’m so thankful for you Kailia, you truly brought out the happiest side of me. You reminded me to always be kind no matter how hard it was," she added.

'Can't even believe this'

Comments and condolences are pouring in on Kailia Posey's final Instagram post.

"Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us. Rest In Peace. ❤️" one person wrote.

"Rest In peace sweet girl" another added.

Did Kailia and Honey Boo Boo compete?

Toddlers & Tiaras is the reality series that Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson got her start on, alongside her family.

However, it is not known if Alana and Kailia Posey ever competed against one another.

Final Instagram post

On April 23, Kailia Posey shared an image of herself in a red dress on her Instagram account and captioned it, "None of your concern :)."

Did Kailia Posey have an Instagram account?

Kailia Posey was active on Instagram just days before her death.

Her Instagram showed the TV star posing with friends as well as doing contortion in her numerous posts.

"Great contortion class today, learning new skills is a great filling thank you," she wrote alongside a short clip of her in action.

Kailia on Toddlers & Tiaras

In a throwback scene from Toddlers & Tiaras, Kailia's mom described her then 10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey."

She continued: "When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a prop when she hits that stage."

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia," Marcy added.

'You'll be missed'

Many of Kailia's fans took to her Instagram to share their condolences after her death.

One person wrote: "Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace."

Another wrote: "You’ll be missed. Rest easy pretty girl," and another added: "My heart is absolutely shattered. I love and miss you forever... fly high Kailia."

How did Kailia Posey die?

It has not been confirmed how the young girl passed away.

'A beautiful baby girl is gone'

"I don’t have words or any thoughts," Kailia Posey's mom wrote on her Facebook page.

"A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

How old was Kailia Posey?

Kailia Posey passed away at the age of 16.

What was Kailia Posey known for?