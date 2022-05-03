ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres’ Kevyn Adams, Don Granato hold season-ending press conferences

By Nick Veronica
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acNgQ_0fRZvj0o00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres are cleaning out their lockers during the first round of the playoffs once again, but a strong finish to the season has fans feeling optimistic for the first time in recent memory.

General manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato will met with the media at 11 a.m. to wrap up the season.

The Sabres broke the NHL record this season for consecutive years missing the playoffs, and the drought now stands at 11. But the team played inspired hockey down the stretch, especially since Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo. The Sabres went 14-7-3 in their final 24 games — beginning with the overtime win against Eichel’s Golden Knights — which is a 106-point pace over a whole season.

Tage Thompson (38) and Jeff Skinner (33) both reached the 30-goal mark, marking the first time the Sabres had two 30-goal scorers since Thomas Vanek (32) and Drew Stafford (31) teamed up in 2010-11. Kyle Okposo’s 21 goals were his most since 2016 and Victor Olofsson hit 20 for the second time in his career.

The team’s young defensive corps took steps forward this season, and added excitement late with the addition of #1 pick Owen Power. Rasmus Dahlin’s 53 points ranked 13th among all defensemen.

Goaltending remains an area for improvement. None of the three goalies who played in at least 10 games had a save percentage over .900. However, turnover is expected: None of the six goalies who appeared for the team this year are under contract for next year, and only Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is a restricted free agent.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after fall from Pearl Street rooftop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man died Sunday after a fall from a building on Pearl Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Buffalo Police. Police said the man, 28, fell from the fourth floor parking ramp of 500 Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo. Police also reported that the fall appears to be […]
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
NHL
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Thomas Vanek
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Don Granato
Person
Drew Stafford
Person
Kyle Okposo
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four Former North Dakota Hockey Players Are Set to Compete for the Stanley Cup

The NHL Playoffs are officially here and four North Dakota alums will be competing for Lord Stanley’s Cup beginning on Monday. Derek Forbort (Boston), Tyson Jost (Minnesota), Troy Stecher (Los Angeles), and T.J. Oshie (Washington) are all beginning a quest to hoist the coveted Stanley Cup in a few weeks. Oshie is the only player of the four who has previously won a Stanley Cup.
FARGO, ND
News 4 Buffalo

12 suspects arrested on gun charges in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Concord Street in Buffalo Tuesday, recovering five loaded guns, including one stolen from the state of Alabama and a ‘ghost gun,’ according to State Police. In addition to the weapons, heroin, crack and $1,300 in cash were seized from the residence. A […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 4 Buffalo

Police seek info on North Collins bank robbery

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday morning at the Village of North Collins Community Bank branch. They said a man walked into the bank at 11:18 a.m. and gave the teller a note that demanded all the money in the […]
NORTH COLLINS, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara St. exit on 198 westbound to be closed Saturday from 9-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Monday that sign maintenance will occur on Route 198 westbound, closing the exit ramp to Niagara Street on May 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The work is reportedly expected to be completed in one day, however it is weather-sensitive and could […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Yardbarker

New York Islanders Feel Sting of Missing Playoffs

The New York Islanders are not satisfied with sitting on the sidelines and will use the disappointment of missing the playoffs to get back to the dance next season. Entering the season, there were high expectations for the New York Islanders. Coming off back-to-back trips to the NHL semifinals, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning twice, the Islanders thought they had the team to get back there again. And maybe take the next step and win a Stanley Cup this season. General manager Lou Lamoriello only added a couple of pieces for depth as he believed that what was needed to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.
ELMONT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy