Buford, GA

Library to provide free meal distribution at Buford-Sugar Hill branch

By Deanna Allen
northgwinnettvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gwinnett County Public Library will host a free drive-through meal distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, at the Buford-Sugar Hill library branch. The meal distribution is a partnership with Lettum Eat!, and food will...

www.northgwinnettvoice.com

ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County's new water park to open May 28

JONESBORO — Clayton County’s newly renovated Spivey Splash Water Park, formerly known as The Beach, is set to open just in time for summer. County officials are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on May 28 to kick off the summer season. “The Spivey Splash Water Park...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Times

5 spots for lakeside dining in Hall County

Longer days and warmer weather don’t just mean boating at Lake Lanier — they also means taking advantage of the various lakeside dining establishments available in Hall County. After closing for the winter, Skogies is reopened for business, although its operations won’t expand to seven days a week...
HALL COUNTY, GA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

VOTE: Classroom Cribs

EDUCATION

