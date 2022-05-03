Zheng Jennifer Huang named ABAC Fine Arts department head

Zhen Jennifer Huang will become the new department head for Fine Arts at ABAC on July 1. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Zheng Jennifer Huang has been selected as the new department head for Fine Arts at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Matthew Anderson, dean of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences, said Huang will replace Susan Roe, who is retiring June 30.

“While we are very sorry to see Dr. Roe retire, rest assured that the Department of Fine Arts will remain in good hands,” Anderson said. “Dr. Huang teaches ABAC courses and lessons in support of the associate’s in Fine Arts in Music degree, along with the general music appreciation course.

“She has also offered piano accompaniment at virtually every ABAC music event since her arrival at the college, in addition to offering her own solo concerts and recitals. Dr. Huang has also been active in the community, serving as piano accompanist at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Tifton, as well as helping to coordinate the Tifton music club’s annual music festival.”

Huang received a bachelor’s of music degree in Piano Performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, dual master’s of music degrees in Harpsichord and Piano Performance from Mannes College of Music, and a doctor of musical arts degree in Harpsichord Performance from the State University of New York Stony Brook.

“I want to heartily thank and say words of appreciation to all my supervisors, Dr. (David) Bridges, Dr. (Jerry) Baker, Dr. Anderson, especially Dr. Roe, and all my colleagues,” Huang said. “Without them, it would never have been possible for me to reach this position.

“It is a great honor to be able to carry this big torch to lead the ABAC Fine Arts Department to reach the next milestone. I have been blessed with such a cooperative and caring team of seniors, co-workers, and Tifton community members who supported and helped me at every step.”

An ABAC faculty member since 2018, Huang has been a visiting artist at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand; the Xian Conservatory of Music in Xian, China; the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in Hong Kong; the Concerto da Camera in Hong Kong; and Yangtze University in Jinzhou, China.

Huang was awarded the Steinway & Sons 2020 Top Teacher Award, an award presented by Steinway Piano Galleries in recognition of top Georgia teachers for dedication and service to their communities in support of the arts and music. She previously held faculty positions at Darton State College and Albany State University.

Huang’s appointment becomes effective on July 1.