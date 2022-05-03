Kimchi Smoke to open new restaurant location in Ridgewood

Kimchi Smoke is opening a second location in Ridgewood.

The restaurant, known for its Texas barbecue with Korean influence, is owned by pitmaster Robert Cho. The new location will be at 2 Godwin Ave., which used to be occupied by Smoke, another barbecue restaurant.

“Ridgewood is a great town,” said Cho. “It’s a bit closer to some people who are traveling from Southern Bergen County. It’s just another location for our fans to find us.”

Kimchi Smoke previously expanded to a stall in the Paramus H-Mart and to a location in Bergenfield. Both closed, but Cho is confident that Ridgewood will be a successful place to branch out.

"It's a great foodie town," he said.

The Ridgewood Kimchi Smoke will offer the same brisket, smoked ribs and crunchy chicken sandwiches offered at the Westwood spot, along with pastrami — a new addition for this location. Cho said he will only do a few cosmetic changes to the store, which seats about 15 people.

The Westwood location will remain open. Cho predicts the Ridgewood spot will open around mid-June.

Go to kimchismoke.com for more information.

