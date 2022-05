If you’re a fan of Universal’s Superstar Parade, be sure to head to Universal Studios Florida soon, as the parade is rumored to have its final performances this month. Sources have reported to Universal Parks News Today that Team Members were notified of the end of the run. As of the writing of this article, no formal end date has been announced, though it is reported to be during the month of May. Floats will be used as backdrops for character meet-and-greets through August, but performers have been told that they will have to audition for new roles after August 24.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO