Rihanna had the best 2022 Met Gala entrance despite not walking the red carpet: See how

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Rihanna made it to the 2022 Met Gala after all! Sort of.

The multi-hyphenate star did not plan to attend the "Gilded Glamour" themed event on Monday, but Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art made sure her presence was still there.

As a long-standing best-dressed attendee , Rihanna was honored in the museum with a stunning marble statue of the singer, showing off her pregnant silhouette.

"Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute!" the soon-to-be mother captioned a video.

She added: "Y’all bad for this one!"

Trendsetting: Rihanna isn't buying maternity clothes and it's revolutionizing pregnancy fashion

Vogue also shared the video, noting that they elevated Rihanna's statue to be the highest in the Greco-Roman galleries.

"The statue of 'Eirene (The Personification of Peace)' is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries," the hosting outlet of fashion's biggest night explained. "But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover."

The singer, actress, entrepreneur and recent Forbes list billionaire covered Vogue for its May issue . Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured Rihanna for the cover image in a red lace bodysuit and gloves designed by Alaïa with coordinating red pumps and Chopard earrings.

The look was reimagined in marble for the museum.

Rihanna and her baby bump grace the cover of Vogue's May issue in a red lace bodysuit. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Rihanna covers Vogue: Singer displays fashionable baby bump, dishes on relationship with A$AP Rocky

In the magazine's cover story, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy style . She is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up," Rihanna told Vogue. "I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Forbes' billionaires list: Rihanna makes list debut; Kim Kardashian, Ye, Jay-Z, more make 2022 cut

Now her baby-bump fashion is revolutionizing standard maternity clothes for many.

The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty owner continued, "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she said.

Contributing: Elise Brisco

Comments / 33

COVID*SUCKS*
2d ago

I love how she's embracing her pregnancy. She's a beautiful woman and loving every moment carrying her child. All women should enjoy their 9 months as Ms R has.

Reply(9)
23
Juliette Sheperd
1d ago

Rihanna is a trendsetter...! someone like myself who loves to dress, she never misses a beat and look stunning doing it...! I 👀 YOU RI- RI💜

Reply
10
Denice Janelle
1d ago

Whole lotta Rumplestiltskin energy in some of these comments😅 Meanwhile I bet my bottom dollar that the men in here HATING are laying next to a Snuffleupagus 🥱 I'd be upset too I guess 🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply
8
