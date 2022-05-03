ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Triple murder siblings set to be sentenced today

By Rob Polansky
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWP8R_0fRZuRBF00
Sergio and Ruth Correa during previous court appearances. (WFSB)

DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - A brother and sister are set to be sentenced on Tuesday for a triple murder that happened in Griswold back in 2017.

Sergio and Ruth Correa were found guilty last year of killing the three members of the Lindquist family.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident began as an agreement between the Correas and Matthew Lindquist to exchange guns and a safe for drugs.

The plan, the documents said, was to tie up Matthew Lindquist’s parents, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and steal the guns and safe in a feigned robbery. The Correas would then give dugs to Mathew Lindquist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sWc6_0fRZuRBF00
Kenneth and Janet Lindquist. (Contributed)

However, when the siblings showed up to the Lindquist home, they were met by a panicked Matthew Lindquist, who fled.

The warrant said Sergio Correa pursued Matthew Lindquist into some woods where he hit and stabbed him.

The Correas then went into the Linquists’ home where they found Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

Ruth Correa said, according to the documents, that Kenneth Lindquist had been beaten with a baseball bat and Janet Lindquist was choked with a rope. Both were also stabbed before the house was set on fire.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Windsor Locks man sentenced for 2014 murder of runner in Simsbury

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor Locks man was sentenced Tuesday in the November 2014 stabbing death of a woman while she was running in Simsbury. A judge sentenced William Leverett to 35 years in prison followed by 7 years of special probation. He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to stabbing and killing 54-year-old Melissa […]
SIMSBURY, CT
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danielson, CT
Griswold, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Griswold, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guns#Violent Crime#Wfsb
The Independent

Authorities make arrest in 1988 killing of 11-year-old girl

An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard, authorities said Wednesday.Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference.He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday. He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined.The district attorney’s office did not know if he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Police ID suspect, victim in deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a deadly rollover crash in Warwick Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., police were called to I-95, just north of the Route 4 onramp, for a reported accident. The passenger of the pickup truck involved, identified […]
WARWICK, RI
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy