Most Recent News Releases

Bonita, CA

sdsheriff.gov
 3 days ago

Sheriff's Homicide detectives have continued their investigation into the homicide of Kimberly Gutierrez in Bonita which occurred on October 20, 2021. The suspect identified in this case is thirty-year-old,...

www.sdsheriff.gov

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SCDNReports

Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail

An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Alabama sheriff releases jailhouse surveillance video showing murder suspect leave with corrections officer

Newly released surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. The shocking escaped, allegedly faciliated by the jail's assistant director of corrections, kicked...
ALABAMA STATE
People

Officers Cleared by Grand Jury After Shooting 3-Month-Old Baby and Father amid Police Pursuit

Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of a father and his 3-month-old baby were found to have not committed a crime by a Mississippi grand jury. Last year, Eric Smith and his infant son, La'Mello Parker, were killed after officers were led on a car chase in the state that eventually led to a shootout, per WAFB. During the occurrence, Smith, 30, shot at authorities before they fired back, fatally shooting the father and his son.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

