Chicago, IL

Former Bears lineman Olin Kreutz fired from sports media site after allegedly attacking coworker

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Olin Kreutz during a game in 2009. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz was fired from CHGO Sports , a Chicago sports media site, Monday after he allegedly "physically attacked" a coworker.

The company did not disclose specifics of the altercation but said the employee who was attacked is "okay."

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee,” CHGO Sports said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is OK. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

In response to the statement, Kreutz quote-tweeted a Mike Tyson meme with a the following quote: "Social media made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it."

Kreutz has not yet response to USA TODAY Sports' request for comment.

Kreutz played 13 seasons with the Bears from 1998-2011 and joined the New Orleans Saints for his final NFL season in 2011. The six-time Pro Bowler is also an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Bears lineman Olin Kreutz fired from sports media site after allegedly attacking coworker

