ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Teases Title Track From Upcoming Tour, “Middle Of Somewhere”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShmNl_0fRZtuXz00
Zack Massey

We’re less than two months away from Luke Combs dropping his third studio album, Growin’ Up, as it’s slated for June 24th.

With that being said, the man blessed us with “Tomorrow Me” a couple of weeks back, a new single off the album.

The song about making choices with an old flame that could potentially be regrettable gave us a sweet taste of what’s to come for the new project, and now, he’s giving us yet another sneak peak.

Last night, Combs released a teaser for his new single “Middle of Somewhere” on social media, and from what I can tell, it’s a feel good tune about how living in BFE can mean nothing to one person, and everything to another.

“Middle of Somewhere” is also the name for his upcoming fall tour, which he announced last week.

Needless to say, after Combs is in for a massive 2022.

Luke Combs Announces 2022 ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ Tour

Kicking off September 2nd in Bangor, Maine, and rounding out December 10th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

On top of that, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wade, and Lainey Wilson will all be hitting the road with him, with Wade playing the first leg of the tour, and Wilson playing the second.

Also, he’s keeping the ticket prices the same as they were prior to the pandemic.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets.

So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

Now there’s one thing for certain about ol’ Luke if you haven’t figured it out by now, the man can put on one hell of a show.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
KESQ News Channel 3

Day 2: Carrie Underwood headlines Stagecoach Music Festival

Day 2 of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival is now underway. Carrie Underwood will headline the festival tonight, following performers including Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Cody Jinks. Doors opened at noon with the first performance from Ian Noe at the Palomino Stage beginning at 12:30 p.m. Underwood is scheduled to perform at 9:50 p.m. on the The post Day 2: Carrie Underwood headlines Stagecoach Music Festival appeared first on KESQ.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Marital Woes: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Marriage Plagued By Jealousy, Spills Source

Is Carrie Underwood's marriage crumbling? After blowing everyone away at the 2022 Country Music Awards, the vocalist, 39, and her husband Mike Fisher, 41, apparently had a bit of a tumultuous date night exposing deep problems in their relationship. "Everyone was praising and fawning over Carrie at the CMT's and Mike couldn't seem to get a word in edgewise," a source told Life & Style magazine. "He felt like a spare part, and it really got to him." CARRIE UNDERWOOD FILES SOLO TO 75TH ACM AWARDS AS CAREER PUTS MIKE FISHER MARRIAGE IN JEOPARDY"Someone even mistook Mike as a waiter...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Luke Combs
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in leg-lengthening denim shorts

Miranda Lambert shared some bittersweet news with fans back in November – but she looked incredible while doing so. The country singer announced the end of her live performances for the year, revealing she was heading home to Nashville for the holidays by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself singing on stage. The image saw Miranda with her back to the camera facing her adoring crowd, with the stage lights creating a beautiful halo of light around her.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose For “Sweet Child Of Mine” At Stagecoach

Calling in the big guns (no pun intended). During her headlining set at Stagecoach Music Festival last night, one of the largest country music festivals in the world, Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops. Amid a barrage of her own smash hits, she tipped the cap to one of her all-time favorite rock bans… the Los Angeles based Guns N’ Roses. But she didn’t just cover one of their songs…. no, she did fans one better. During a performance […] The post Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose For “Sweet Child Of Mine” At Stagecoach first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Bfe
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Remembers His Late Wife Mary Jane’s Love Of The Outdoors In Touching Tribute: “She Could Hit An Elk At 400 Yards”

Back in March, we learned of the tragic news that Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane, had passed away at the age of 58 due to complications after a medical procedure. You can only imagine the heartbreak that Hank Jr. and his family are going through at the moment, as we’ve seen both him, and their son Sam, post touching tributes to the late wife and mother.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Sylvester Stallone Makes First Appearance On Set Of Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Show, ‘Tulsa King’

In the wake of the nine shows Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is gearing up to release, there’s one show in particular that’s starring one of the most well known American actors of the past 50 years, and it’s no other than Sylvester Stallone. Sly, most known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, is playing mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Sheridan’s upcoming show Tulsa King, which is about how Manfredi relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma after doing hard prison time in New […] The post Sylvester Stallone Makes First Appearance On Set Of Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Show, ‘Tulsa King’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TULSA, OK
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” Has Stellar Release, Debuts At #55 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart And #1 On Emerging Artist Chart

Zach Bryan is taking the charts by storm. And not just the country charts… “Something in the Orange,” his single from his highly-anticipated forthcoming debut studio album American Heartbreak, debuted at #55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week: .@zachlanebryan's "Something In The Orange" debuts at No. 55 on this week's #Hot100. It's his first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 2, 2022 And he broke several other of his own records, as well. According to […] The post Zach Bryan’s “Something In The Orange” Has Stellar Release, Debuts At #55 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart And #1 On Emerging Artist Chart first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

127K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy