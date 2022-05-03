Luke Combs Teases Title Track From Upcoming Tour, “Middle Of Somewhere”

Zack Massey

We’re less than two months away from Luke Combs dropping his third studio album, Growin’ Up, as it’s slated for June 24th.

With that being said, the man blessed us with “Tomorrow Me” a couple of weeks back, a new single off the album.

The song about making choices with an old flame that could potentially be regrettable gave us a sweet taste of what’s to come for the new project, and now, he’s giving us yet another sneak peak.

Last night, Combs released a teaser for his new single “Middle of Somewhere” on social media, and from what I can tell, it’s a feel good tune about how living in BFE can mean nothing to one person, and everything to another.

“Middle of Somewhere” is also the name for his upcoming fall tour, which he announced last week.

Needless to say, after Combs is in for a massive 2022.

Luke Combs Announces 2022 ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ Tour

Kicking off September 2nd in Bangor, Maine, and rounding out December 10th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

On top of that, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wade, and Lainey Wilson will all be hitting the road with him, with Wade playing the first leg of the tour, and Wilson playing the second.

Also, he’s keeping the ticket prices the same as they were prior to the pandemic.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets.

So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

Now there’s one thing for certain about ol’ Luke if you haven’t figured it out by now, the man can put on one hell of a show.