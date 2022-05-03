ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards: Spring nominees list

By The Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

The Times-Union is proud to announce the nominees for the player of the year for spring sports for the Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards. The show is produced with support from Baker Glass and Keyboard Connecti

The awards are scheduled for May 23 at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach, with former All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones as the featured speaker.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the player of the year.

The Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Braves star: Andruw Jones to speak at Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards

Date, time set: 2022 Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards to be on May 23 at Peabody Auditorium

Here are the spring sports nominees:

BASEBALL

Colton Avera, senior, Trinity Christian

Sully Brackin, senior, Bolles

Hunter Carns, sophomore, First Coast

Jay Cohen, senior, Union County

Garrett Corbett, junior, Bishop Kenny

Jackson Denton, junior, Fernandina Beach

Leo Diaz, senior, Oakleaf

Eric Fouraker, senior, Trinity Christian

Matthew Gill, senior, Suwannee

Hayden Gustavson, junior, Columbia

Bradley Hodges, senior, St. Johns Country Day

Finn Howell, senior, St. Johns Country Day

Eli Maddox, senior, Paxon

Jordan Martin, senior, Mandarin

Nove Masci, junior, Providence

Hayden Perry, senior, Episcopal

Jordan Rhoden, senior, Baldwin

Abram Summers, junior, Fleming Island

Jordan Taylor, senior, St. Johns Country Day

Cooper Whited, junior, Sandalwood

Max Williams, senior, Clay

Kyson Witherspoon, senior, Fletcher

Malachi Witherspoon, senior, Fletcher

Nick Wrubluski, senior, Bishop Snyder

SOFTBALL

Khloe Banks, senior, Oakleaf

Peyton Bass, junior, West Nassau

Jadyn Chesser, senior, Fleming Island

Wisdom Colbert, junior, First Coast

Sophia Davis, senior, Mandarin

Alleana De Leon, senior, Bishop Kenny

Gabby Ellis, junior, Clay

Mallory Forrester, senior, Middleburg

Mary Girgis, junior, Ridgeview

Reese Green, sophomore, West Nassau

Cali Hartung, sophomore, Baldwin

Grace Jones, sophomore, Episcopal

Sophia Kardatzke, sophomore, University Christian

Brooklyn Kennedy, senior, Baker County

Annabella McClerren, senior, Bolles

Mackenzie Pitzer, sophomore, Paxon

Hannah Rivers, sophomore, Trinity Christian

Ella Roberson, senior, Providence

Emma Rogel, senior, Keystone Heights

Mariyah Sanchez, junior, Oakleaf

Joey Trawick, junior, Providence

Dacie Watterson, junior, Fletcher

Piper Young, senior, Baldwin

Tamia Young, junior, Union County

BOYS TENNIS

Akhil Chedde, sophomore, Stanton

Henry Colwell, sophomore, Christ's Church

Anik Desai, sophomore, Bolles

Joe El Hajj, senior, Bolles

Chase Healey, junior, Christ's Church

Jet Holmes, senior, Stanton

Walker Jarvis, senior, Episcopal

Dhruv Pandya, freshman, Bolles

Ford Rachels, sophomore, Episcopal

Quade Saldana, junior, Ridgeview

Marshall Weeks, junior, Providence

Camrin Wilcoxon, senior, Columbia

GIRLS TENNIS

Alida Cucoranu, junior, Bolles

Gabi Feliciano, senior, Fleming Island

Mya Griner, junior, Stanton

Stella Hyatt, junior, St. Johns Country Day

Mary Kate Jarvis, sophomore, Episcopal

Minji Lee, senior, Bolles

Miella Matteo, freshman, Sandalwood

Marissa McKetty, senior, Mandarin

Kyla Proctor, sophomore, Jackson

Violet Robbins, sophomore, Bolles

Kaylee Stacy, senior, Fernandina Beach

A.J. Tabora, junior, Oakleaf

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Tommy Bridgewater, senior, First Coast

Jonah Casey, senior, Providence

Omarr Dixon, sophomore, Providence

Traunard Folson, senior, Jackson

Reshawn Latimer, senior, Raines

Harrison Robinson, senior, Raines

Aidan Ryan, junior, Bolles

Seth Stockton, junior, Columbia

Noah Straley, senior, Bishop Kenny

Matthew Stratton, senior, St. Johns Country Day

David Terry, senior, Sandalwood

Wyatt Underwood, junior, Middleburg

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Jillian Candelino, junior, Bolles

Kayla Cleveland, junior, Parker

Armanie Coleman, junior, First Coast

Arianna Eason, senior, Oakleaf

Ka'Myya Haywood, junior, Bishop Kenny

Brittney Jennings, sophomore, Sandalwood

Da'Moni Kelly, senior, Mandarin

Annie Loehle, senior, Mandarin

Terren Peterson, senior, Mandarin

Torryence Poole, junior, Palatka

Emily Rohan, senior, Bolles

Vivian Stovall, junior, Bolles

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Greater Jacksonville High School Sports Awards: Spring nominees list

