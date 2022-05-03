ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What's Going On With Booking Holdings Shares Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Booking Holdings Inc BKNG shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $2,090.35. Weakness is likely in sympathy with travel- and leisure-related companies Hilton Hotels Corp HLT and...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Waters Corp Shares Are Surging Today

Waters Corp WAT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year in CC to $690.6 million, above the consensus of $632.8 million. Sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 19% in CC, sales into the industrial market increased 17% in CC, and sales into the academic and government markets increased 4% in CC.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Airbnb, Lyft, Starbucks and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Lyft — The ridesharing stock plummeted 23% in extended trading despite reporting a beat on revenue and an unexpected profit in the recent quarter. Lyft shared guidance for the second quarter that fell below analysts' estimates as it said it will need to continue to invest in driver supply.
STOCKS
CNBC

Lyft shares drop 30% on disappointing guidance

Lyft continued to plunge Wednesday as investors expect short-term headwinds to weigh on the company. In its first-quarter report Tuesday, Lyft provided light guidance for the second quarter and said it would have to keep spending on driver incentives due to surging gas prices. Still, some analysts said in notes...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Booking Holdings Inc Bkng#Hilton Hotels Corp Hlt#Expedia Group Inc Expe
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells Another $6.4M In Tesla — Adds To Stake In These 2 Stocks

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday as shares in the electric vehicle firm rose, and increased exposure to zero-commission trading app maker Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD). St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest sold 7,146 Tesla shares, estimated to be worth $6.45...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed. When asked about indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI, he said: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON." Cramer...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
Motley Fool

Why Starbucks Stock Surged Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Starbucks (SBUX -3.70%) jumped...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Uber Stock Was Slumping Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER -5.21%)...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Marriott Shares Gain On Q1 Earnings Beat, Resumed Dividend

Marriott International Inc MAR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 81.3% year-on-year, to $4.2 billion, beating the consensus of $4.11 billion. Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 96.5% worldwide, 99.1% in the U.S. & Canada, and 88.5% in international markets, compared to Q1 FY21. Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Global Payments, Moderna, Activision Blizzard and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Global Payments — Shares of the company sank 9.2% despite a better-than-expected earnings report. The payments technology company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.07 per share, beating a Refinitiv forecast by 3 cents. Revenue also topped analyst forecasts. The company also issued full-year revenue guidance that was roughly in line with analyst expectations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are moving higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Lucid Group reported first-quarter revenue of $57.7 million, which beat the $53.43 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 30 cents per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours

FuboTV Inc FUBO shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results. FuboTV said first-quarter North American revenue increased 98% year-over-year to $236.7 million. Streaming revenue from the rest of the world totaled $5.5 million. Combined first-quarter streaming revenue reached $242.2 million. The company's advertising...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How AUSTIN GOLD CORP Has Performed Since Its IPO

AUSTIN GOLD CORP AUST opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in October 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 3.27 million shares to the public at a $4.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock fell 32.77% from its opening price of $6.5 to its closing price of $4.37.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy