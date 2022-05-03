ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor reveals why dads should 'take over almost all of the newborn baby duties' calling on parents to 'reverse roles'

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A doctor has called for dads to do a 'role reversal' for the challenging new-born phase in a family's life when the second bub comes along.

Dr Daniel Golly says dads should take over most of the baby caring duties to allow mum to focus on the older child, while she gets some good shuteye.

'Your'e going to get to the whole family sleeping through the night much quicker, when dad is more hands on,' Dr Golly told 9News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3BXF_0fRZshQP00
Hands-on dad Matt Stevic (pictured with his second daughter) said his confidence grew as he took on the primary carer role for his young daughter

The Melbourne paediatrician said studies revealed that dad's brains grow when they care for newborns and they can help babies resettle at night without needing to feed to sleep.

AFL umpire Matt Stevic took on the role swap with his wife Millie when they had their second daughter - scrapping the conventional Aussie parenting roles.

Mr Stevic said taking on the primary carer role of nappy changing and sleep settling was all about pulling his weight.

'It was really just trying to share the tasks and the load,' the father of two said.

'It gave me a great deal of confidence that pretty much dads can do, everything with a newborn - outside the obvious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5PZ0_0fRZshQP00
Dr Daniel Golly (pictured) said when dads take on a more primary role, they can help babies resettle at night without needing to feed to sleep
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHq0n_0fRZshQP00
Dr Golly said that studies show that dad having a lead role as primary carer of an infant, can help the entire family get back on track with life after a baby arrival

And it has been a game changer in helping his wife get some good sleep.

'I remember the first time Matt helped overnight, and I got six hours sleep in a row,' Ms Stevic said - then she was able to focus more energy on their first-born toddler.

But Infant Health and Lactation expert Dr Karleen Gribble said the theory is good but the idea shouldn't sacrifice the important connection mums and babies need.

'There is actually a good reason why women should be the primary care giver of a newborn - but there is no reason why they should be doing the shopping, cooking and cleaning,' Dr Gribble said.

