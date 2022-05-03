Man wanted for Washington murder, arson arrested in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted for a murder in Washington has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Last month, firefighters in Kennewick, Washington were called to a burning home near 15th and Elm Street. While fighting the fire, they discovered a body inside the house.

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began searching for 68-year-old Brian Wilcox.

Around 4 p.m. on May 2, deputies received information that Wilcox was in Del City, Oklahoma.

Detectives reached out to officers in Del City, who were able to arrest Wilcox without incident.

Wilcox was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

“I would like to recognize the exceptional investigative skills of our detectives working this case. In their effort to locate Mr. Wilcox, they reached out to our detective assigned to the US Marshals Task Force. We appreciate their collaborative efforts. It is because of their hard work that Mr. Wilcox was arrested. Well done detectives!” Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey.

