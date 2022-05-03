ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Man wanted for Washington murder, arson arrested in Del City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdIfC_0fRZrKHb00

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted for a murder in Washington has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Last month, firefighters in Kennewick, Washington were called to a burning home near 15th and Elm Street. While fighting the fire, they discovered a body inside the house.

Historic Route 66 landmarks suffer wind damage

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began searching for 68-year-old Brian Wilcox.

Around 4 p.m. on May 2, deputies received information that Wilcox was in Del City, Oklahoma.

Homes destroyed by tornado in SW Oklahoma

Detectives reached out to officers in Del City, who were able to arrest Wilcox without incident.

Wilcox was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

“I would like to recognize the exceptional investigative skills of our detectives working this case. In their effort to locate Mr. Wilcox, they reached out to our detective assigned to the US Marshals Task Force. We appreciate their collaborative efforts. It is because of their hard work that Mr. Wilcox was arrested. Well done detectives!” Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Del City, OK
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Del City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Us Marshals#Benton County#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy