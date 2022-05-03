ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers, storms possible in parts of Maryland on Tuesday

By Chris Montcalmo
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service says Tuesday will be a cloudy day with a chance of showers and storms in some parts of Maryland.

A backdoor cold front will stall nearby during the day before lifting northward as a warm front on Tuesday night.

This may allow for a few strong to severe thunderstorms to occur, mainly across the northwestern part of the area.  In and around the Baltimore area, a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

The main threats associated with any storms that develop will be damaging winds and large hail.

