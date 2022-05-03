Bellin Run Is Back In Real Time

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites you and your child to attend the Victory at Vets Triathlon at Veterans Memorial Park, Sunday, July 17. Come cheer on your child and other triathletes as they participate in this fun, multisport race. Participants will swim, cycle and run through Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to the beautiful Marumsco Creek in Woodbridge. Whether your child is a first timer or a natural born athlete, the Victory at Vets Triathlon is an exciting opportunity for your family and friends to get out and enjoy fresh air and exercise together.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO