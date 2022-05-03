ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bellin Run Is Back In Real Time

By Robert Kennedy
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – After two years of COVID caused virtual, Green Bay’s annual celebration of fitness is back. The Bellin Run takes runners, joggers and walkers through Green Bay’s Astor Neighborhood and parts of...

wixx.com

