Tensions can run high during the NFL Draft. The stakes are high and the timeline is tight, which can lead to teams sometimes being at odds with each other. You do not often hear about a team annoying the NFL itself, but that is apparently what the Detroit Lions managed to do during the first round on Thursday. The Lions were so eager to select Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson second overall that they turned in the pick to the league within one minute of the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Travon Walker first.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO