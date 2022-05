It appears the UFC is interested in making Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 276. The UFC war room has a list of all the upcoming events and fights on those cards, and the room is considered to be top-secret. Yet, when Dana White recently did The Pivot podcast, the interview was held in the war room. During the interview, some of the future fights were displayed on the board and one of the biggest was Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 276.

