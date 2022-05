The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for Game 2 after the impossibly long triple-OT thriller against the New York Rangers. As if the exhaustion of playing on the road just two days after the 3OT win wasn’t enough, the Penguins have now been handed a major blow at goalie. According to Frank Seravalli, Casey DeSmith is unlikely to play on Thursday after sustaining a groin injury, meaning it’ll be Louis Domingue in the cage for the Pens in Game 2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO