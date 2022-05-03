ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to add 30,000 MW offshore wind power capacity -minister

By Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW DELHI, May 3 (Reuters) - India plans to set up 30,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind power capacity alongside 50,000 MW of solar capacity, the country's power minister said on Tuesday.

"India has focused programs for capacity addition and accelerating the energy transition," R.K. Singh told major German energy companies at a meeting, according to a statement by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

