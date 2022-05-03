ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Planet Fitness offering free workouts to teens

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309Z7V_0fRZmnMf00

Teenagers looking for some physical activity this summer have been invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location for free.

In a news release, Planet Fitness announced that high schoolers aged 14-19 are invited to work out for free at any of its locations across the United States and Canada from May 16-Aug. 31.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of a pandemic,” Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness’ CEO, said in a statement. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

The High School Summer Pass Initiative was formerly known as the “Teen Summer Challenge” in 2019. At the time, Planet Fitness said more than 900,000 teenagers took part and completed more than 5.5 million workouts.

Planet Fitness said in its news release that it had commissioned a national study to “shed light on mental and physical health from both teens’ and parents’ perspectives.” That study found 78% of teens who responded said that having access to a place to work out would benefit their health and fitness journeys. The same study found that 89% of parents who responded said that regular exercise and physical activity helped their teenagers cope with the challenges of the pandemic.

Teenagers who want to take advantage of the program can pre-register on Planet Fitness’ website.

All teenagers who sign up for the High School Summer Pass Initiative will be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship, with one awarded in each state. One $5,000 grand prize scholarship will also be awarded. The scholarships can be used for athletic or academic activities and programs, KHOU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

A 20-Minute Pelvic Floor Workout That Will Also Strengthen Your Glutes

What does your pelvic floor have to do with strong glutes? As it turns out, it might be more than you think. Your pelvic floor muscles are located in the pelvis, which is between your tailbone and pubic bone. This means your glutes attach to the back (posterior) and side (lateral) of your pelvis. In addition to strengthening your glutes, working the pelvic floor has benefits such as helping with incontinence and sexual function. Overall, working your pelvic floor is a major key to your lower-body strength and health.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Scholarships#High School#Planet Fitness
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FitnessVolt.com

Build Muscle Fast: 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Bodybuilding can be very time-consuming. Doing four or more workouts a week, you need to find the time and energy to hit the gym and put everything you’ve got into your training. Consistency and effort are the keys to your success, and missing workouts will severely undermine your progress.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Exercise warnings over long COVID recovery

Patients experiencing long COVID are receiving "inconsistent advice" on how to resume physical activities, according to a major study. It found that some health care professionals were recommending patients should gradually increase their physical activity levels, but the researchers warn this could result in symptoms getting worse. Instead, they say...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Fitness routine aimed at video gamers launched

A new fitness workout has been created for video gamers in response to research that shows many experience fatigue when they play.Created by EE Full Fibre broadband, it has been put together with fitness expert Obi Vincent and the performance manager at esports firm Excel Sports, Ewen Bufton.The Gaming Intensity Fitness Training (GIFT) workout has been published on EE’s YouTube channel for gamers to try and includes exercises for fingers, hands and wrists, as well as the shoulders, neck and back, with the experts saying it can help prevent stress and injury as well as aid performance when playing.It’s been...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares A Killer Arms Workout

Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared his favorite arms workout. Bumstead is the reigning Olympia Classic Physique champion. One of the most dominant champions in the division’s history, Bumstead has won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He will try to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from Dec. 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTOP

How to regain strength after COVID-19

Recovery from COVID-19 can continue for many weeks or even months after the infection passes. Whether you’re obviously deconditioned after a lengthy hospitalization or coping with more subtle effects of a seemingly ‘mild’ case, it can be challenging. Restoring muscle mass and strength, physical endurance, breathing capacity,...
WEIGHT LOSS
SPY

Take the Plunge: The Best Ice Bath for Cold Water Recovery in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cold plunge therapy has exploded in popularity recently thanks to viral TikTok videos and high-profile proponents like Joe Rogan. Many professional athletes are known to soak in an ice bath after a game, but you don’t need to be a millionaire to enjoy your very own cold plunge tub at home. After an extra-intense workout, an ice bath can let you recover the same way your favorite athletes do. The world is experiencing a...
FITNESS
KING-5

Americans Like to Put Off Exercise

When it comes to exercise Americans often put it off until later. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of LesMills.
WORKOUTS
The Conversation Africa

Ramadan: a dietitian offers tips for healthy fasting

Ramadan is the month in the Islamic calendar when the Qur’an was revealed to the prophet Muhammad (PBUH). During the month, Muslims abstain from all sensory pleasures (like food and drink, sex, TV and music) from dawn to dusk. The time is centred on prayer, the Qur’an, deep mindfulness and spiritual reflection. The duration of fasting varies from 13 to 18 hours a day, depending on the daylight times in a country. Muslims believe that fasting helps to develop their submission to God, empathy with the poor and repentance for past sins. Registered dietitian, Dr Nazeeia Sayed, spoke to Faaizah Laher, also a registered dietitian and a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, about the healthiest approach to the fast.
FITNESS
LiveScience

Best treadmills 2022

Having one of the best treadmills in your home gym set-up can really elevate your workouts. No longer will you have to miss a run because of poor weather, as you’ll be able to jump on the indoor tread and sprint as much as you want. These machines are...
WORKOUTS
TheConversationCanada

How to boost your attention and ability to function with meditation, exercise and sleep

Whether you’re driving a car with children yelling in the backseat or trying to read a book in a coffee shop while someone talks loudly on their phone, attention is essential for navigating and interacting with the world. However, attention has a limited capacity, meaning we can only process so many things at once. This is why it’s essential to be able to filter out distractions that can divert focus from the task at hand. New research highlights the importance of daily meditation, exercise and sleep for improving executive functioning, a component of attention that helps us prioritize what we...
YOGA
SFGate

How you can support your body before, during and after exercise

(BPT) - Any form of exercise benefits your body, and you don't have to be an elite athlete to experience those benefits. Just moving your body impacts your muscles, lungs, heart and brain — in other words, your entire body. "The moment you decide to get up and move,...
WORKOUTS
Healthline

Study Highlights Need for Tailored Weight Loss Plans to Treat Obesity

New research shows that while most adults with obesity have tried to lose weight, often through diets or exercise regimens, many have been unable to successfully lose weight. Popular diet and exercise programs are difficult to maintain in the long-term, so while some may lose weight in the short-term, many often gain it back quickly.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Why You Should Let Out That Fart During Your Workout, According to a Gastroenterologist

If you're in a workout class or cramped gym, one of the last things you want to happen is to pass gas—and for people to know about it. Yet sometimes we can't help it, especially when doing an activity that gets the bowels moving (looking at you, deep core work). Unless the pent-up gas can escape, it'll only build further, leading to abdominal pain and muscle cramps.
WORKOUTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
141K+
Followers
103K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy