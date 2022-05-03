ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Juneteenth Arkansas Festival seeks sponsorships, volunteers

By Ashlei King
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival Committee is bringing back its Juneteenth celebration to Little Rock. The event will include a carnival, 3 on 3 tournament, shopping, music, food and more. It’s happening Saturday, June 18 at Interstate Park, which is located at 3900 South Arch Street.

The committee is currently seeking volunteers and donors to help the event go off without a hitch. For more information, watch the video above and click here to find out how you can volunteer or donate.

FOX 16 News

FBI gives warning about child sextortion schemes in multiple areas of Arkansas and Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

