Brevard County, FL

Brevard Zoo welcomes 2-year-old lion brothers

WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brevard Zoo has welcomes three new lion brothers. Zoo officials say the three 2-year-old lions arrived last week from the Naples Zoo. The brothers were born in 2019 to first-time mom Shani and...

www.wesh.com

